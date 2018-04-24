The Oklahoma City Thunder are down 3-1 to the Utah Jazz in their first-round playoff series, but the Thunder could potentially be in an even bigger hole for Wednesday's Game 5.

According to Andy Larsen of KSL.com, the league is reviewing a play from the fourth quarter of Monday's Game 4 to determine if Russell Westbrook left the bench area to get involved in an altercation, which would lead to a one-game suspension.

The incident occurred with seven minutes and 55 seconds remaining in the game, when Westbrook and Steven Adams were waiting to check into the game. Thunder guard Raymond Felton was called for a foul on Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Gobert went to the ground holding his groin after the contact.

When Gobert got up, he walked past Felton and said something to him. As Gobert and Felton were exchanging words, Gobert found himself face-to-face with Westbrook on the court.

• Behind Rudy Gobert, the Jazz Have Smothered Russell Westbrook and the Thunder

According to Larsen, the NBA would not comment on the play when asked about it by a pool reporter because it is under review by the disciplinary committee. If it is determined Westbrook left the bench to get involved in the altercation and the referees did not signal for him to check into the game, he would face a one-game suspension and miss Game 5 in Oklahoma City.

Dan Feldman of NBC Sports notes that Adams was also at the scorer's table but did not end up on the court.

Westbrook is averaging 21.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists while shooting 36.7 percent for the series.