Report: Grizzlies Working On Deal to Make Interim Coach J.B. Bickerstaff New Head Coach

J.B. Bickerstaff is reportedly in working on a deal to become the new head coach in Memphis.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 26, 2018

The Grizzlies and interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff are working on the framework of a deal to make Bickerstaff the head coach, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Charania adds that there have been "serious discussions" over the past few days about a multiyear deal for Bickerstaff, and the interim coach had a meetings with management before the end of the season and talked with ownership in recent weeks.

Bickerstaff took over in Memphis just 19 games into the season at the end of November after former coach David Fizdale was fired following a 7-12 start. The Grizzlies went 15-48 with Bickerstaff at the helm, although point guard Mike Conley did not play in any of the games Bickerstaff served as the interim head coach.

After going 22-60 this season, Memphis has the second-best odds in the draft lottery to land the No. 1 pick behind only the Suns.

This season was the first time since 2010 the Grizzlies missed the playoffs, and it was only the fourth time since the 2003-04 season they failed to reach at least 40 wins.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)