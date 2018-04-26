The Grizzlies and interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff are working on the framework of a deal to make Bickerstaff the head coach, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Charania adds that there have been "serious discussions" over the past few days about a multiyear deal for Bickerstaff, and the interim coach had a meetings with management before the end of the season and talked with ownership in recent weeks.

Bickerstaff took over in Memphis just 19 games into the season at the end of November after former coach David Fizdale was fired following a 7-12 start. The Grizzlies went 15-48 with Bickerstaff at the helm, although point guard Mike Conley did not play in any of the games Bickerstaff served as the interim head coach.

After going 22-60 this season, Memphis has the second-best odds in the draft lottery to land the No. 1 pick behind only the Suns.

This season was the first time since 2010 the Grizzlies missed the playoffs, and it was only the fourth time since the 2003-04 season they failed to reach at least 40 wins.