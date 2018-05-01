Don Nelson Grows His Own Weed Called ‘Nellie Kush’

Former NBA coach Don Nelson is having a dream retirement.

Nellie did an interview with the New York Times published Monday in which he reveals he’s living in Hawaii, playing high-stakes poker games against Willie Nelson, Owen Wilson and Woody Harrelson.

He also mentions finding out after 29 years that he fathered a child on a road trip with the Celtics and shares his memories of visiting wounded soldiers during the Vietnam war.

It’s a fantastic interview and you should absolutely read the whole thing, but what I want to highlight here is his newfound appreciation for marijuana. Willie Nelson recently got him to start smoking weed and now he’s got a medical card, which allows him to grow up to 10 plants on his farm. He’s even got his own strain, with a nickname and everything.

Oh, it’s great. Great stuff. It’s called Nellie Kush. It’s O.G. and Hindu Kush. Hindu Kush is really good. It comes from India and the guy that brought it over mixed the two of them, so we’ve got Nellie Kush now.

Like many former athletes, Nelson, who played 14 years in the NBA, finds the marijuana helps with his pain without resorting to more dangerous pills. It probably won’t be long until the NBA lets its players start smoking Nellie Kush to deal with their injuries.