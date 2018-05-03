Watch: James Harden Smacks Obnoxious Heckler’s Phone

If you’re going to be a jerk, be prepared to deal with the consequences. 

By Dan Gartland
May 03, 2018

One Jazz fan really got his money’s worth at Game 2 in Houston on Wednesday. 

A fan named Jason Glad posted a video on Facebook of himself telling James Harden “You’re still the worst flopper in the NBA.” Harden wasn’t amused and took a swipe at the fan’s phone, which prompted the cops to come over and tell him to cool it. 

It doesn’t look like this was an isolated incident either. It seems like this guy was getting up in Harden’s face all night long, which earned him more than one talking to from the police. 

It’s important for sports fans to remember, just because you buy a ticket close enough to the action to make it possible for you to be a jerk, that doesn’t mean you’re automatically allowed to be a jerk. 

[h/t Deadspin]

