Hawks Name 76ers Assistant Lloyd Pierce New Head Coach

Lloyd Pierce was an assistant with Philadelphia for the last five seasons.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 11, 2018

The Hawks announced Friday that they have hired former 76ers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce as their new head coach.

Marc Spears of The Undefeated first reported the news and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports it will be a three-year deal with a team option for a fourth season.

Pierce has spent the last five seasons in Philadelphia working under Brett Brown. He spent two years as an assistant to Lionel Hollins on the Grizzlies before that, one year under Keith Smart with the Warriors prior to going to Memphis and three years working with Mike Brown and the Cavaliers to start his NBA coaching career.

Atlanta's last coach was Mike Budenholzer, who agreed to part ways with the team late last month. He went 213-197 in five years with the Hawks and went 60-22 in his second season, leading the team to the best record in the Eastern Conference and its first conference finals appearance since 1970.

Last season, the Hawks went 24-58 and missed the postseason for the first time since 2007.

NBA

