Marvin Bagley III is one of the most popular members of the projected 2018 NBA draft class.

Bagley was supposed to be playing high school basketball during the 2017-18 season, but last summer he reclassified and then committed to Duke in August.

During his time at Duke, Bagley proved to be one of the top players in the ACC, winning ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Player of the Year in addition to making the AP All-American first team.

Bagley is listed at 6'11" and 235 pounds.

In 33 games as a Blue Devil, Bagley averaged 21 points and 11.1 rebounds while shooting 61.4 percent. He also had four offensive rebounds per game and shot 39.7 percent from three on 58 attempts. At the free throw line Bagley was just a 62.7 percent shooter, and he averaged 6.3 attempts.

Check out Jeremy Woo's scouting report on Bagley from his most recent NBA draft Big Board, where he lists the big man as the fourth best prospect in the draft.

An athletic, competitive presence on the inside, Bagley was one of college basketball’s most productive players, utilizing his athletic mismatch to score in the paint and manufacture easy baskets on the offensive glass at an elite clip. It’s hard to argue with his numbers, and with more shooters and playmakers around him, Bagley’s life should get even easier—you shouldn’t have to worry about his individual effort. He’s extremely left-hand dominant as a scorer and needs to expand his skill set, including his jump shot, which needs to improve for him to really thrive as a four-man. Defensively there’s some fear he may end up stuck between positions, as he’s not much of a shot-blocker and didn’t display strong instincts on that end. Weaknesses noted, Bagley is a quality prospect who could evolve into a high-caliber frontcourt player.

Check out some of Bagley's highlights from Duke below.

Projected NBA Mock Draft Position from April: No. 3 overall to the Dallas Mavericks

The draft will take place on Thursday, June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.​​