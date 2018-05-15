NBA Draft Prospects 2018: Marvin Bagley III Highlight Video, Scouting Report, Stats

Get a full breakdown on what you need to know about potential top five draft pick Marvin Bagley III.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 15, 2018

Marvin Bagley III is one of the most popular members of the projected 2018 NBA draft class.

Bagley was supposed to be playing high school basketball during the 2017-18 season, but last summer he reclassified and then committed to Duke in August.

During his time at Duke, Bagley proved to be one of the top players in the ACC, winning ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Player of the Year in addition to making the AP All-American first team.

Bagley is listed at 6'11" and 235 pounds.

In 33 games as a Blue Devil, Bagley averaged 21 points and 11.1 rebounds while shooting 61.4 percent. He also had four offensive rebounds per game and shot 39.7 percent from three on 58 attempts. At the free throw line Bagley was just a 62.7 percent shooter, and he averaged 6.3 attempts.

Check out Jeremy Woo's scouting report on Bagley from his most recent NBA draft Big Board, where he lists the big man as the fourth best prospect in the draft.

An athletic, competitive presence on the inside, Bagley was one of college basketball’s most productive players, utilizing his athletic mismatch to score in the paint and manufacture easy baskets on the offensive glass at an elite clip. It’s hard to argue with his numbers, and with more shooters and playmakers around him, Bagley’s life should get even easier—you shouldn’t have to worry about his individual effort. He’s extremely left-hand dominant as a scorer and needs to expand his skill set, including his jump shot, which needs to improve for him to really thrive as a four-man. Defensively there’s some fear he may end up stuck between positions, as he’s not much of a shot-blocker and didn’t display strong instincts on that end. Weaknesses noted, Bagley is a quality prospect who could evolve into a high-caliber frontcourt player.

Check out some of Bagley's highlights from Duke below.

Projected NBA Mock Draft Position from April: No. 3 overall to the Dallas Mavericks

The draft will take place on Thursday, June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.​​

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)