How to Watch the NBA Draft Lottery: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

Michael J. LeBrecht II

How to watch the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery

By Khadrice Rollins
May 15, 2018

The NBA draft lottery takes place in Chicago on Tuesday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Phoenix Suns will have the best odds at landing the top pick after going 21-61 this season for the worst record in the NBA. Along with the Suns, the Grizzlies, Mavericks, Hawks and Magic make up the other teams with the five best odds at getting the No. 1 pick.

The Nets, Lakers and Pistons are all in the lottery but will lose their picks because of various trades each team made. The Lakers pick will go to the 76ers if it falls at No. 1 or between 6-30 and will go to the Celtics if it lands somewhere between 2-5. The Nets pick will go to the Cavaliers and the Pistons pick will go to the Clippers.

Check out some of the potential top picks and how the draft could possibly shake out with Jeremy Woo's Big Board and Mock Draft. And get a full breakdown of the lottery odds here.

Figure out how to watch the draft lottery below.

How to Watch

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

