NBA Draft Lottery Odds: Every Team's Chance at the No. 1 Pick

Has your team tanked successfully? Here are the odds of winning a top pick in the NBA draft.

By Scooby Axson
May 09, 2018

Teams that compete for championships are constructed in many ways.

One of those ways is through the draft lottery, which in essence rewards teams that have lost the most with the best chance at securing a top draft pick.

This season, the Phoenix Suns had the worst record in the league, thus creating the best odds at the No. 1 pick.

The draft lottery is set to take place on May 15 in Chicago.

Below are the odds

Team Odds of No. 1 pick Odds of top-three pick
1. Phoenix Suns (21-61) 25 percent 64.2 percent
2. Memphis Grizzlies (22-60) 19.9 percent 55.8 percent
3. Dallas Mavericks (24-58) 13.8 percent 42.6 percent
4. Atlanta Hawks (24-58) 13.7 percent 42.6 percent
5. Orlando Magic (25-57) 8.8 percent 29.1 percent
6. Chicago Bulls (27-55) 5.3 percent 18.3 percent
7. Sacramento Kings (27-55) 5.3 percent 18.3 percent
8. Cleveland Cavaliers via Brooklyn Nets (28-54) 2.8 percent 9.9 percent
9. New York Knicks (29-53) 1.7 percent 6.1 percent
10. Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics via L.A. Lakers (35-47)* 1.1 percent 4.0 percent
11. Charlotte Hornets (36-46) 0.8 percent 2.9 percent
12. L.A. Clippers via Detroit Pistons (39-43)** 0.7 percent 2.5 percent
13. L.A. Clippers (42-40) 0.6 percent 2.2 percent

