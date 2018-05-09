Has your team tanked successfully? Here are the odds of winning a top pick in the NBA draft.
Teams that compete for championships are constructed in many ways.
One of those ways is through the draft lottery, which in essence rewards teams that have lost the most with the best chance at securing a top draft pick.
This season, the Phoenix Suns had the worst record in the league, thus creating the best odds at the No. 1 pick.
The draft lottery is set to take place on May 15 in Chicago.
Below are the odds
|Team
|Odds of No. 1 pick
|Odds of top-three pick
|1. Phoenix Suns (21-61)
|25 percent
|64.2 percent
|2. Memphis Grizzlies (22-60)
|19.9 percent
|55.8 percent
|3. Dallas Mavericks (24-58)
|13.8 percent
|42.6 percent
|4. Atlanta Hawks (24-58)
|13.7 percent
|42.6 percent
|5. Orlando Magic (25-57)
|8.8 percent
|29.1 percent
|6. Chicago Bulls (27-55)
|5.3 percent
|18.3 percent
|7. Sacramento Kings (27-55)
|5.3 percent
|18.3 percent
|8. Cleveland Cavaliers via Brooklyn Nets (28-54)
|2.8 percent
|9.9 percent
|9. New York Knicks (29-53)
|1.7 percent
|6.1 percent
|10. Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics via L.A. Lakers (35-47)*
|1.1 percent
|4.0 percent
|11. Charlotte Hornets (36-46)
|0.8 percent
|2.9 percent
|12. L.A. Clippers via Detroit Pistons (39-43)**
|0.7 percent
|2.5 percent
|13. L.A. Clippers (42-40)
|0.6 percent
|2.2 percent