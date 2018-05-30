The Warriors' Kevin Durant was blunt when asked about Bryan Colangelo's alleged burner accounts.

"I ain’t got nothing to say about that," Durant said to ESPN's ESPN's Chris Haynes. "It ain’t got s--- to do with me."

NBA players, coaches and personnel found out in real time with the rest of the Internet about the allegations surrounding Colangelo's Twitter burner accounts.

After the report about the 76ers president of basketball operations was published Tuesday, Twitter began to do its thing. Sixers center Joel Embiid had the best reaction of the night, and plenty of others got involved too.

Durant's thoughts are interesting because Durant was caught in a Twitter mess when he used fake accounts to defend himself against critics and also bashed his former coach Billy Donovan and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Durant later apologized for the incident saying that he was "disappointed in myself."

The Warriors take on the Cavaliers in Game 1 on Thursday at 9 p.m.