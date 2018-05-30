Despite no NBA games being played Tuesday night, the Association was all people wanted to talk about after the stunning report that alleged 76ers president of basketball operations and general manager Bryan Colangelo was using burner accounts on Twitter to talk about players and potential disclose sensitive team information.

The controversy is more important to some basketball fans than the fourth installment of Warriors-Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, so everybody made sure to ask those at Finals Media Day about the incident in some way.

And when it comes to discussing social media controversy, who better to hear from than Warriors wingman Nick Young. Besides being one of the most popular memes in the world, Swaggy P is also no stranger to social media snafus. But does the NBA vet have his own burner accounts for social media?

Swaggy P, asked if he has a burner account: “Nah, I just like to get hacked a lot” pic.twitter.com/f1xvcC6vPp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 30, 2018

Of course the man who was more concerned with turning up than getting interviewed about going to the NBA Finals for the first time in his career would say he likes to get "hacked" on social media.

What did we ever do to deserve Swaggy P?