Best Prop Bets for 2018 NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Cavaliers Wagers, Odds

How many points will Kevin Durant average? Will a player get suspended? Will LeBron James average a triple double?

By Khadrice Rollins
May 30, 2018

The NBA Finals get underway Thursday, May 31 and for the fourth consecutive year, it will be a series between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors opened as heavy favorites to win the series and Game 1. Besides betting on the series as a whole or even just individual games, you can also bet on specifics, such as how many points players will average for the series or where the last game of the series will be played.

Below is a list of some of the best prop best availabe for the 2018 Finals according to Bovada Sportsbook.

Will LeBron James record a triple double in the series?

Yes: -285
No: +195

How many points will Klay Thompson average for the series?

Over: 19.5 (-120)
Under: 19.5 (-110)

What will Kevin Durant's three-point field goal percentage be for the series?

Over: 38.5% (-120)
Under: 38.5% (-120)

What will the highest margin of victory be in the series?

Over: 22.5 points (-120)
Under: 22.5 points (-120)

Will there be a game-winning buzzer beater?

Yes: +550
No: -900

Will LeBron James average a triple double for the series?

Yes: +325
No: -550

Will there be an ejection?

Yes: +250
No: -325

Will there be a suspension?

Yes: +700
No: -1400

How many games will be played?

Seven: +400
Six: +375
Five: +160
Four: +225

You can find even more odds for prop bets about the Finals here and here.

