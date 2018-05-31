Game 1 of the NBA Finals is reportedly not sold out, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell.

The Warriors still had hundereds of seats left to sell just 15 minutes before tip-off. Almost 300 upper level seats and 100 lower level seats were still up for grabs.

Golden State hosts Game 1 in Oakland at Oracle Stadium.

During the regular season, the NBA set a new all-time record for total attendance at 22,124,559 and sellouts at 741. There were 723 sold out games in the 2016-17 regular season.