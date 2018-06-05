LeBron James, Steve Kerr Speak Out Against Donald Trump, Eagles Unvited From White House

The Eagles were disinvited from the White House, and NBA stars say they wouldn't want to go either.

By Jenna West
June 05, 2018

After the Eagles were uninvited from the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory, some of the NBA's top stars said they wouldn't want to make that trip either.

During a press conference ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Le Bron James said that neither the Cavaliers or the Warriors would want to go to the White House if they win the championship. 

James said that he was still digesting the news of Trump's disinviting of the Eagles but that he was not surprised by the news.

"That's typical of him,” James said. "I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants to go anyway.

"Let's not let someone uninviting you from their house take away from their championship. Winning a championship is way bigger than getting invited to the White House, especially with him in it."

Watch James' comments below:

Curry spoke with reporters moments after James criticized Trump and said that regardless of whoever wins the series, no one wants to visit the White House. 

"I agree with Bron," Curry said. "Pretty sure the way we handled things last year, we'd stay consistent with that."

Last year, the Warriors were uninvited from the White House. Trump tweeted, "Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!" The Warriors later issued a statement saying Trump "made it clear that we are not invited" to the White House.

The team celebrated its championship by touring the National Museum of African American History and Culture while on a trip to Washington, D.C.

Watch Curry's comments below:

Curry's teammate Draymond Green suggested that the tradition of teams visting the White House should stop if everyone's going to be disinvited.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr also said that he feels Donald Trump has used the Philadelphia Eagles to promote a political agenda by disinviting the team from the White House.

When discussing the recent decision to revoke the invite of the Super Bowl LII champions, Kerr said, "It's not surprising" that Trump would divide people for "political gain" and added that, "we all look forward to the day when we can go back to just having a celebration of athletic achievement."

Watch Kerr's comments below:

The Warriors are two wins away from winning back-to-back NBA titles. Game 3 is on Wednesday, June 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

