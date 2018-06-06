Add this to the list of weird things auctioned off on eBay.

It's a Cheeto that, depending on your creative viewpoint, is supposed to be in the shape of the NBA logo, which is based on former player Jerry West.

The item description reads, "Jerry West retired basketball player is now not only immortalized on the NBA logo - but now capture his true likeness on this actual collector's CHEETO! Nobody else will ever have one! Be the one! Talk of the town!"

Someone on eBay is selling a Cheeto that looks (sort of) like the NBA logo. Bid!: https://t.co/Rla6WYhg4x pic.twitter.com/3W29FN0LVc — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) June 6, 2018

The starting bid was $10, and as of now, there are only two bids so the price is at $10.50.

Now there has been a Harambe shaped Cheeto and an eBay bidding war for a piece of Takkarist McKinley's hair, so this really isn't that strange.

If you want to be a part of food in the shape of history, be sure to place your bids before late Thursday night.