Who Operated Bryan Colangelo's Burner Twitter Accounts?

The general manager and president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers will reportedly resign.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 07, 2018

Following an investigation into burner Twitter accounts that were sharing sensitive information related to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Paul, Weiss law firm determined Barbara Bottini, the wife of team president and general manager Bryan Colangelo, was in charge of the accounts.

The firm was looking to determine if Colangelo was behind the accounts that were revealed through a report from Ben Detrick of The Ringer in May.

In an official statement, the firm said it was investigating who was behind the accounts, whether Colangelo was previously aware of them and if Colangelo was the person who disclosed the team information to whoever was in charge of the accounts.

Bottini admitted to running the accounts, but the firm says its investigation was still "impeded by certain actions taken by Ms. Bottini, including her decision to delete the contents of her iPhone by executing a factory reset of the device prior to surrendering it for forensic review." On Thursday, June 7, the 76ers announced they agreed to part ways with Colangelo, who officially resigned from his position.

Bottini has two children with Colangelo and was an active member in the parent organization of her son's school. When it was revealed that Bottini might be linked to the accounts, some of the followers of the accounts were connected to Bottini through her son's school. She is from Northern Italy, and another aspect of the accounts that stuck out and pointed toward Bottini being behind them was that the accounts followed other accounts that posted Bible scriptures in Italian and the burner accounts defended the collars on Colangelo's shirts, which he has previously said are from his wife's influence in an interview with the Toronto Star back in 2007.

Bottini was also linked to the accounts through the phone number linked to them, which shared the last two digits with a number she had previously posted on Facebook as a way to reach her.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)