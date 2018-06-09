After sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers to win his second straight title with the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant joined elite company as one of just six players to win NBA Finals MVP in consecutive seasons.

Now called the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award, Durant joins LeBron James (2012 and 2013), Kobe Bryant (2009 and 2010), Shaquille O'Neal (2000-2002), Michael Jordan (1991-1993 and 1996-1998) and Hakeem Olajuwon (1994 and 1995).

Durant is 11th player to win Finals MVP multiple times, joining six-time winner Jordan, three-timers Magic Johnson, O'Neal, Tim Duncan and James, and two-timers Bryant, Larry Bird, Olajuwon, Willis Reed and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The award was first presented in 1969 when Jerry West became the only player to win the award despite losing the series. His Los Angeles Lakers lost in seven games to the Boston Celtics.