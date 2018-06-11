Former NBA star Dennis Rodman has arrived in Singapore for the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump.

Rodman announced he would be in Singapore for the summit last week, saying he will "be flying to Singapore for the historical Summit. I'll give whatever support is needed to my friends, President (Donald) Trump and Marshall Kim Jong Un."

Watch his arrival below.

The Trump-Kim Jong Un summit is a little over 8 hours away, and Dennis Rodman just arrived in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/iik6hRAZVg — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) June 11, 2018

Trump is scheduled to sit down with the North Korean leader on June 12.

White House stated Rodman will play no official role in the diplomatic negotiations. Trump also added that Rodman had not been invited to the summit.

The 6-foot-7 former basketball player has struck up a friendship with the 5-foot-7 Kim and visited him five times. Rodman told TMZ that he gave Kim a copy of Trump's book "The Art of the Deal" for his birthday in 2017.