76ers, Lakers, Cavaliers Among Top Teams Favored in 2019 NBA Crown Odds

The list is influenced by possible landing spots for LeBron James in free agency.

By Jenna West
June 02, 2018

The 76ers, Lakers and Cavaliers are included in the top 10 teams favored to win the 2019 NBA title, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. 

The Warriors sit at the top of the list with the highest odds (5/4) to take home the crown. The Rockets and 76ers are tied for second at 7/2 odds, as the Lakers sit at 20/1 and the Cavaliers at 30/1.

LeBron James's impending free agency impacted the list, as the rumor mill speculates that the Sixers and Lakers could be possible landing spots for the Cavs star.

"When you have LeBron in free agency, you have to be careful," Westgate SuperBook oddsmaker John Murray told ESPN. "You've got Philadelphia, Miami, the Lakers and even Houston as potential destinations [outside of Cleveland]. We cut all of those teams' odds down, and we'll raise back up the teams he doesn't sign with."

Murray also said the Rockets could take the top odds over the Warriors if they sign James and keep Chris Paul and Clint Capela, who will also become free agents.

Despite the Lakers' 35-47 season in 2017-18, Murray sees potential in their young roster.

"We like some of the younger players on the Lakers and think there's a pretty good chance they get Paul George," Murray said. "They'd draw a lot of action and probably would have the third-best odds in the West behind Houston and Golden State if LeBron went there. Without him, they'd probably be in the 60-1 to 80-1 range."

