Watch: Dennis Rodman Gets Emotional Discussing Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un North Korea Summit

Screenshot/Twitter

"I knew things were going to change. I knew it. I was the only one," Rodman said.

By Jenna West
June 12, 2018

Former NBA player Dennis Rodman got emotional during a CNN interview from Singapore, where Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are meeting for a summit on nuclear weapons.

Rodman was crying from behind his dark sunglasses while wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and explaining to CNN's Chris Cuomo the trials he's faced to try to create peace between the U.S. and North Korea, including receiving death threats.

"I believe in North Korea," Rodman said. "When I came home, I had to hide out for 30 days...I knew things were going to change. I knew it. I was the only one."

Rodman first visited North Korea in 2013 when he toured the country with the Harlem Globetrotters. Rodman has built a friendship with North Korea's leader and visited him several times since 2013.

When asked what he expected when he first visited North Korea, Rodman said he was surprised by how much he liked it.

"I just felt like I fell in love with the country from day one," Rodman said. 

He went on to describe Kim as someone who loves taking selfies and is "a big kid, even though he's small."

"This guy wants to be around the world," Rodman said of Kim. "He wants to come to America. He wants to enjoy his life. He wants his people to enjoy their life."

