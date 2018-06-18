2018 NBA Draft: Lonnie Walker Scouting Report and Highlights

Quickly

  • Where will Lonnie Walker go in the draft? The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down his strengths, weaknesses and more in its in-depth scouting report.
By Chris Johnson
June 18, 2018

Lonnie Walker was regarded as one of the top shooting guards in his recruiting class, but a meniscus tear suffered last summer disrupted the start of his college career. Walker recovered in time for Miami’s Nov. 10 opener, and although he initially came off the bench for the Hurricanes, a season-ending foot injury to fellow draft prospect Bruce Brown opened the door for Walker to assert himself as Miami’s go-to scorer.

The Hurricanes’ season ended prematurely with a loss to cinderella Loyola-Chicago in the first round of the NCAA tournament, but Walker concluded his brief college career having erased doubts about his status as a top perimeter prospect in this class.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Walker’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

NBA
2018 NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Trade Speculation Heats Up

Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami | Freshman

Height: 6’4’’ | Weight: 195 | DOB: 12/14/98 (19)
Stats: 11.5 PPG, 1.9 APG, 34.6 3FG%

Strengths

• Potent attacker off the dribble. Uses the threat of his jump shot well to blow by defenders.

• Three-point percentage (34.6%) might undersell his long-range shooting ability. Has a compact stroke. Can launch coming off screens or rise and fire off the dribble.

• Impressive athlete who can rise over defenders to finish. Shows good touch around the basket. Makes acrobatic plays.

• Possesses a good frame for a shooting guard. Measured with a 6’10’’ wingspan.

• Combination of length and lateral quickness could make him a three-position defender. Doesn’t cede ground to bigger wings.

Weaknesses

• Not a polished playmaker. Doesn’t often make advanced reads out of pick-and-rolls and may never be someone who initiates offense.

• Lacks high-level ballhandling skills. Not clear he can consistently create shots off the bounce. Needs more than straight driving ability.

• Needs to improve shot selection and strike a healthier balance between scoring and distributing. Can get tunnel vision on drives. Overall feel is questionable.

• Tends to get lost on defense. Not as disruptive or impactful on that end of the floor as his physical tools suggest he should be.

Highlights

Read more

Lonnie Walker strengthens his NBA lottery case (February 2018)

Player comparison: Eric Gordon

Walker’s 3-and-D bona fides are clear, but he won’t grow into an elite two-way wing without smoothing out some of the rough edges of his offensive game and improving his awareness on defense.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)