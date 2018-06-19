The NBA draft is just a few days away, where teams will gather at the Barclays Center on Thursday, June 21 to determine the future of 60 NBA hopefuls.

The Phoenix Suns have the No. 1 pick for the first time in franchise history. Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo says teams are looking to trade picks up and down, but the Suns seem set on taking Deandre Ayton first overall.

Michael Porter Jr. called last week's reports on his hip injuries "exaggerated" and said he feels confident that he can become an impact player immediately. Woo still predicts that the Mavericks will take Porter fifth overall in his latest mock draft.

But CBS Sports's Gary Parrish has Porter falling from the No. 2 pick to No. 7 with the Bulls over worries that Porter's injuries make him too much of a risk.

Get a full breakdown on all the rumors and reports as we get closer to draft day on Thursday.

News and Rumors