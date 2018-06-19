NBA Draft Rumors: Cavaliers Interested in Michael Porter Jr. if He's Still Available at No. 8 Pick

By Jenna West
June 19, 2018

The NBA draft is just a few days away, where teams will gather at the Barclays Center on Thursday, June 21 to determine the future of 60 NBA hopefuls.

The Phoenix Suns have the No. 1 pick for the first time in franchise history. Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo says teams are looking to trade picks up and down, but the Suns seem set on taking Deandre Ayton first overall.

Michael Porter Jr. called last week's reports on his hip injuries "exaggerated" and said he feels confident that he can become an impact player immediately. Woo still predicts that the Mavericks will take Porter fifth overall in his latest mock draft.

But CBS Sports's Gary Parrish has Porter falling from the No. 2 pick to No. 7 with the Bulls over worries that Porter's injuries make him too much of a risk.

Get a full breakdown on all the rumors and reports as we get closer to draft day on Thursday.

News and Rumors

  • The Cavaliers will likely select Porter if he's still available for the eighth pick. (Joe Vardon, Cleveland.com)
  • The Raptors are exploring options to trade into the top 10 to get Kentucky's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and nobody on their roster is off limits. (Marc Stein, The New York Times)
  • The Knicks have a workout scheduled for Tuesday with Loyola-Chicago guard Donte Ingram. (Ian Begley, ESPN.com)
  • The 76ers are bringing Kentucky's Kevin Knox and Texas Tech's Zhaire Smith back for second workouts. (Keith Pompey, The Philadelphia Inquirer)
  • The Grizzlies are taking calls about the No. 4 pick and they are trying to trade away Chandler Parsons if they make a move. (Marc Stein, The New York Times)

