NBA draft prospect Kevin Knox was asked one of the more interesting questions at the NBA Combine, when a team asked him if he had a child.

The former Kentucky forward was surprised by the question since he doesn't have a child. He replied "no," but the unnamed team continued to ask him about his child.

The team said their "intel" had learned that he had a child. When Knox asked for the child's name, the team eventually confessed that the whole thing was a hoax.

Knox revealed this story to reporters on Wednesday, saying that the team pressed him on this subject to see how he would react.

Knox had a private workout with the 76ers on Tuesday. The Sixers are rumored to be interested in selecting him with their 10th pick at the draft on Thursday night.