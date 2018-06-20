Kevin Knox Said One NBA Team Asked Him at the Combine if He Had a Child

Knox insisted he does not have a child and got the team to admit it was a hoax.

By Jenna West
June 20, 2018

NBA draft prospect Kevin Knox was asked one of the more interesting questions at the NBA Combine, when a team asked him if he had a child. 

The former Kentucky forward was surprised by the question since he doesn't have a child. He replied "no," but the unnamed team continued to ask him about his child.

The team said their  "intel" had learned that he had a child. When Knox asked for the child's name, the team eventually confessed that the whole thing was a hoax.

Knox revealed this story to reporters on Wednesday, saying that the team pressed him on this subject to see how he would react.

Knox had a private workout with the 76ers on Tuesday. The Sixers are rumored to be interested in selecting him with their 10th pick at the draft on Thursday night.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)