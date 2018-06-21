Draft day is here, and teams will gather Thursday night at the Barclays Center to determine the future of 60 NBA hopefuls.

After months of speculation, rumors and buildup, teams will finally make their picks.

The Suns have the No. 1 pick for the first time in franchise history.Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo says in his latest mock draft that teams are looking to trade picks up and down, but the Suns seem set on taking Deandre Ayton first overall.

There is growing belief among league executives that the Kings will stay put at No. 2 and draft Marvin Bagley. (Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated)

However, some teams think the Kings find Luka Doncic hard to resist and are still keeping an eye on Michael Porter Jr. as well. (Marc Stein, The New York Times)

Porter signed a multi-year shoe deal with Puma, joining Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley and Zhaire Smith to rep the brand. (Nick DePaula, ESPN)

10 a.m.

• The Warriors are looking at buying in for a pick in the 30s and can offer the max $5.1 million. They have the No. 28 pick. (Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated)

• The Lakers acquired the 39th pick in the draft from the 76ers. Los Angeles will send its 2019 second round pick via the Bulls and cash. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN

• The Grizzlies and Mavericks have had discussions about a deal that would send Memphis' fourth overall pick to Dallas. As part of the deal, the Mavs would onload Chandler Parson's salary—he has two years and $49 million left on his deal but has appeared in just 70 games in two years in Memphis, averaging around seven points. (Mike Fisher, 247 Sports)

• The Grizzlies expect interest in their No. 4 pick to intensify, especially once they go on the clock at the draft shortly before 8 p.m. Other teams joining the Mavericks on that potential trade list include the Bulls, Knicks, Celtics, Nuggets, Magic and Clippers. (Jonathan Givony, ESPN)

• The Knicks are thought to covet Villanova junior Mikal Bridges with the ninth overall pick, even if Michael Porter Jr. falls and is available at that selection. (Marc Berman, New York Post)

• The Knicks met in person with Texas' Mo Bamba, an indication that New York could be considering trading up to select the big man. The pick they're targeting is Memphis' at No. 4. (Ian Begley, ESPN)

• The Hawks own three first-round picks (Nos. 3, 19 and 30) and have thus been engaged in trade discussions. One name that's come up in those talks: Dennis Schroeder. (Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated)

• The Charlotte Hornets traded Dwight Howard to the nets in exchange for Timofey Mozgov and the 45th pick. By unloading Mozgov's deal, Brooklyn will save $17 million for the 2019-20 season, which will free up two max contract slots. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Robert Williams, formerly of Texas A&M, has had multiple meetings with the Los Angeles Clippers. L.A. is considering drafting him with either the 12th or 13th pick. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)