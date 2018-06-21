How to Watch the 2018 NBA Draft: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

See how to watch the 2018 NBA draft. 

By Heather Boehm
June 21, 2018

The 2018 NBA draft will take place Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

All eyes are on Arizona's Deandre Ayton, the 19-year-old forward who is likely to be the first overall pick by the Suns. There's more competition for the No. 2 slot, belonging to Sacramento. Despite the hype surrounding international player Luka Doncic, the Kings may tap Marvin Bagley III from Duke. The Atlanta Hawks hold the third pick.

The Grizzlies and Mavericks round out the top five. The Cavaliers, who recently lost the NBA Finals, will pick eighth after acquiring Brooklyn's first-round pick in the trade that shipped Kyrie Irving to the Celtics last summer.

Catch up with all the latest news and rumors from SI.com's Jeremy Woo

Find out how to watch the 2018 NBA draft below.

HOW TO WATCH

Time: Thursday, June 21, 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

The full first-round order is below.

  1. Phoenix Suns (21–61)
  2. Sacramento Kings (27–55)
  3. Atlanta Hawks (24–58)
  4. Memphis Grizzlies (22–60)
  5. Dallas Mavericks (24–58)
  6. Orlando Magic (25–57)
  7. Chicago Bulls (27–55)
  8. Cleveland Cavaliers (50–32)
  9. New York Knicks (29–53)
  10. Philadelphia 76ers (52–30)
  11. Charlotte Hornets (36–46)
  12. LA Clippers (42–40)
  13. LA Clippers (42–40)
  14. Denver Nuggets (46–36)
  15. Washington Wizards (43–39)
  16. Phoenix Suns via Miami Heat (44-38)
  17. Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)
  18. San Antonio Spurs (47-35)
  19. Atlanta Hawks via Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35)
  20. Minnesota Timberwolves via Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34)
  21. Utah Jazz (48-34)
  22. Chicago Bulls via New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)
  23. Indiana Pacers (48-34)
  24. Portland Trail Blazers (49-33)
  25. Los Angeles Lakers via Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32)
  26. Philadelphia 76ers (52-30)
  27. Boston Celtics (55-27)
  28. Golden State Warriors (58-24)
  29. Brooklyn Nets via Toronto Raptors (59-23)
  30. Atlanta Hawks via Houston Rockets (65-17)
     

