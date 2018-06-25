Dwane Casey Claims Coach of the Year Honors Over Brad Stevens and Quin Snyder

Last season Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni won the award.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 25, 2018

At the NBA Awards Monday, Dwane Casey was named Coach of the Year over Brad Stevens and Quin Snyder. He is the second coach in Raptors history to win the award.

In May, the National Basketball Coaches Association gave Casey its Coach of the Year honor shortly before he was fired by the Raptors.

Casey helped Toronto earn its best record in franchise history this season at 59-23, and the squad was the top seed in the East for the first time in its history. However, after getting swept by the Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs, Casey was fired. In seven seasons as the coach of the Raptors, Casey went 320-238. Next season he will be coaching the Pistons.

NBA
NBA Free Agency 2018: Top 50 Players Available

Stevens took the Celtics to the second seed in the East at 55-27 despite losing Gordon Hayward in the first quarter of the first game of the season and having to play 22 games without Kyrie Irving. The team reached the Eastern Conference finals for the second consecutive season, but was once again eliminated by Cleveland.

In his fourth season with the Jazz, Snyder guided the team to a 48-34 record and the fifth seed in the West. Utah was without All-Defense first team center Rudy Gobert for 26 games, but went on a tear when he returned from injury and reached the second round of the playoffs.

