Paul George will give fans an inside look at his offseason and looming free agency with a three-part series on SportsCenter, ESPN announced on Monday. The series starts at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26.

The first epsiode will delve into George's rise to stardom in the NBA. The second part on June 28 features footage of George's off-court pursuits. The third part has no determined air date but will announce George's free agency decision. Each SportsCenter segment is expected to be about six minutes in length.

On Friday, George can opt out of his $20.7 million contract. George wrapped up one season with the Oklahoma City Thunder after spending the first seven years of his career with the Indiana Pacers.

George averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 79 games this season for the Thunder.

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be one of the teams most interested in George. Sports Illustrated obtained a copy of a script for a voiceover for a Lakers recruiting pitch.