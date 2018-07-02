Report: Julius Randle Going to New Orleans Thanks to Anthony Davis's Recruitment Efforts

The former Kentucky one-and-dones didn't play together in Lexington, but they will be teammates with the Pelicans.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 02, 2018

After spending the first four years of his career with the Lakers, Julius Randle will be heading to New Orleans on a two-year, $18 million deal to play with the Pelicans, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

According to Wojnarowski, there is a player option for the second year of the deal, allowing Randle to test unrestricted free agency next offseason after starting this summer as a restricted free agent and then having his rights renounced by Los Angeles shortly before reportedly agreeing to a deal with New Orleans.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com reports Randle asked the Lakers to renounce his rights after he recognized how his role could drastically change from the past season and it seemed like the Lakers were not interested in making a longer-term commitment to the Kentucky product. Wojnarowski also reports the recruiting efforts of fellow former Kentucky big man Anthony Davis helped close Randle's deal with New Orleans.

Randle posted career bests with 16.1 points on 55.8% shooting last season while also averaging 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Shortly after renouncing Randle's rights, the Lakers reportedly agreed to a deal with Rajon Rondo as they continue to reconstruct their roster after agreeing to a contract with LeBron James.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)