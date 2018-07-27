Report: Rockets Reach Agreement on Five-Year Deal With Clint Capela

Clint Capela has played four years with Houston.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 27, 2018

Clint Capela has agreed to a five-year, $90 million contract to remain in Houston, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Capela was a restricted free agent this summer after posting 13.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and a league-high 65.2 field-goal percentage.

The Rockets' big man will be entering his fifth year in the league next season and will be a key piece for a team that is looking to build off a season in which it had the best record in the NBA, but lost to the Warriors in seven games in the conference finals.

Houston is also expected to sign Carmelo Anthony when he clears waivers following his trade from the Thunder to the Hawks.

Capela started in all 74 games he played in this season, and has started in 28 playoff games for the Rockets over the past two years.

