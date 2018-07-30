Maybe there is a third act for LeBron James in Cleveland?

On Monday, while speaking with Tom Withers of the Associated Press at the opening of the I Promise School, James revealed that he has not ruled out the possibility of making another return to the Cavaliers.

James also said he was not aware the team already announced that it plans to retire his jersey "one day down the line." James wore No. 23 in both of his Cavalier stints.

Additionally, James spoke about his new team and the challenges that await him and the Lakers. He told Withers the Lakers "are not where we want to be right now," but added that he is excited to turn the team into champions.

James talked even more about his decision to join the Lakers compared to a team that is probably closer to winning a title like the 76ers or Rockets in an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols. James explained that he is eager to take on the responsibility of helping to make one of the NBA's winningest franchises a championship contender again.

.@KingJames tells @Rachel__Nichols why he decided to join the Lakers over a team that might have been closer to winning a championship. pic.twitter.com/sbelK3pGJg — ESPN (@espn) July 30, 2018

This season coming up will be the 16th of James's career. Last season was the first one that he played in all 82 games.