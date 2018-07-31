Watch: LeBron Surprises High Schooler With Uplifting Message After House Arrest Release

LeBron isn’t just hoping the change the lives of at-risk kids in Akron.

By Dan Gartland
July 31, 2018

LeBron James isn’t just hoping the change the lives of at-risk kids in Akron

Former NBA player Jay Williams is featured in a new YouTube series—“Best Shot”—in which he mentors a high school basketball team in Newark, New Jersey. Many of the kids come from troubled home situations, not unlike LeBron.

One of the kids, junior Shaquan “Quan Quan” Clark, was placed on house arrest after he was accused of stealing a phone and Williams took a particular interest in his story. During a trip to Cleveland, Williams spoke with LeBron about the kids on the team and got James to record a message of encouragement for the whole team. But James also had a special personalized message for Quan Quan, which he received right after the court hearing that released him from house arrest. 

The video had a strong impact on Quan Quan, as you can see in the clip above. 

“For him to even talk to LeBron about me, he’s really got me thinking right now,” Quan Quan said. “After I got off house arrest, I wasn’t really gonna take basketball that seriously. And now I’m really [going to] get back [at it].”

The full episode will be available Wednesday on the NBA’s YouTube channel. 

