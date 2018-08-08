In recent years, NBA players have grown increasingly vocal about their stances on the political and social climate in America. While it's not always publicized, many put their money where their mouth is, so to speak, initiating change by making charitable contributions.

Recently, Lakers forward LeBron James has been at the forefront of the conversation as his I PROMISE school opened session. Earlier in the month, Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose announced the launch of his Rose Scholars college scholarship program.

On Tuesday night, Warriors guard Steph Curry joined the recent wave.

Curry and his brother, Seth, a Blazers guard, were hosting the SC30 Select Basketball Showcase inside of Kezar Pavilion in San Francisco. Each coached the teams featuring some of the top high school basketball players in the country.

But before the opening tip, Curry addressed the crowd, then acknowledge some special guests he had in attendance: Ansar Mohammed and Letifah Wilson, the father and sister of Nia Wilson, the teenager who was murdered in a knife attack at an Oakland BART station last month.

"I'm sure everybody is aware of the tragedy, the loss we've had in the Bay Area recently, with the life of Nia Wilson," said Curry, who encouraged the crowd to applaud the Wilson family.

"It was a senseless tragedy that should not have happened," Curry continued. "We want to use this game to dedicate to your family, to show how much we appreciate you guys for fighting through this loss."

Curry then implored those viewing the game via live stream -- over 78,000 have viewed the posting -- to make a donation, with all proceeds being given to the Wilson family.

By the end of the game over $20,000 had been contributed. Donations are still being accepted on Curry's Facebook page. His effort is just the latest example of how athletes are utilizing their platforms to perhaps make the world a better place.