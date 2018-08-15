C.J. McCollum Continues Criticism of Warriors' Acquisitions: 'I Would Never Do That'

C.J. McCollum isn't done beefing with the Warriors. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 15, 2018

Three weeks after a spat with Kevin Durant over the Warriors' superstar acquisitions, Blazers' guard C.J. McCollum is criticizing Golden State again but this time on Chinese television. 

In an interview on CCTV on Wendesday, McCollum once again stated his distaste for the Dubs' superteam, calling them "disgusting." McCollum refuted the interviewers' hypothesis that free agents would continue to flock to the Golden State in the offseason.

"I think some players will take that route, but most guys have too much pride, want to really win on their own or in their certain organizations, and aren't going to just jump the bandwagon."

As for McCollum's chances of joining a superteam, don't hold your breath. "I'm not built like those guys, I was raised differently."

Watch part of the interview below:

McCollum will get his first shot at the reigning champs on November 23 when the Blazers take a trip south the face the Warriors at Oracle Arena. 

