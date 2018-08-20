Mystics' Kristi Toliver Calls Out Airplane Neighbor For Racist Text

Toliver had decried a white supremacist rally taking place in Washington, D.C. just a week before. 

By Kaelen Jones
August 20, 2018

On Aug. 12, Mystics guard Krisit Toliver addressed the crowd inside Capitol One Arena before Washington's game against the Dallas Wings and condemning a white supremacist rally being staged a street away from the White House. Just over a week later, Toliver found herself facing the same type of conduct she had denounced.

During a flight from Minnesota, Toliver noticed the man seated next to her had sent a racist text message. She managed to get a picture of it and shared it to Instagram.

"Sitting next to a guy on the plane leaving from Minnesota headed back to DC I glance over at him sending a text....," Toliver wrote. "'[S]itting in between two mystic players, must’ve played minny last night. All black team, of course.' This is the ignorant and idiotic s--t that I just spoke about a week ago. Couldn’t manage to sit next to him, so I changed seats. If you do nothing with your week, please just be kind and nonjudgmental."

