Bucks' NBA 2K Team Member Injured in Jacksonville Shooting

The player known as Larry Legend will undergo surgery on Monday morning. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 27, 2018

A member of the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA 2K team was shot and injured in the Jacksonville mass shooting on Sunday, one of 11 wounded by gunman David Katz.

Timothy Anselimo, known in the 2K community as Larry Legend, was participating in a Madden 19 Tournament when Katz opened fire around 1:30 p.m. Anselimo spent the day in the hospital, with surgery scheduled for Monday morning.

"Our thoughts are with Tim and his family after this horrific situation," Milwaukee's 2K organization tweeted on Sunday evening. "We are in close contact with his mother and continue to monitor his health."

Anselimo sent a tweet on the situation early Monday morning.

"Devastated. No Words. Surgery In The Morning. Thanks To All Who Reached Out," the tweet read.

Anselimo looks to be in good condition as of Monday morning. His mother tweeted photos of the 2K player in the hospital late Sunday night, joined by Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

