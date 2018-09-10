Report: Timberwolves, Luol Deng Agree to One-Year, $2.4M Deal

Luol Deng is reuniting with Tom Thibodeau.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 10, 2018

The Timberwolves and Luol Deng have reached an agreement on a one-year, $2.4 million deal, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

The deal is pending a physical.

Deng will reunite with his old coach Tom Thibodeau and former Bulls teammates Jimmy Butler, Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson. According to Charania, Deng had dinner with Thibodeau and Timberwolves general manager Scott Layden on Sunday night.

NBA
Somebody Needs to Stop Tom Thibodeau

Deng was bought out by the Lakers this month which made him a free agent. The 33-year-old had been with Los Angeles since signing a four-year, $72 million deal in 2016. He only played one game for the Lakers last season.

Deng has averaged 15.0 points and 6.1 rebounds in his career and is a two-time NBA All-Star.

He was selected by the Bulls with the seventh overall pick in the 2004 NBA draft. Deng split the 2013–2014 season with the Cavaliers and then joined the Heat in 2014 before heading to Los Angeles. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)