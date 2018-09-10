The Timberwolves and Luol Deng have reached an agreement on a one-year, $2.4 million deal, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The deal is pending a physical.

Deng will reunite with his old coach Tom Thibodeau and former Bulls teammates Jimmy Butler, Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson. According to Charania, Deng had dinner with Thibodeau and Timberwolves general manager Scott Layden on Sunday night.

Deng was bought out by the Lakers this month which made him a free agent. The 33-year-old had been with Los Angeles since signing a four-year, $72 million deal in 2016. He only played one game for the Lakers last season.

Deng has averaged 15.0 points and 6.1 rebounds in his career and is a two-time NBA All-Star.

He was selected by the Bulls with the seventh overall pick in the 2004 NBA draft. Deng split the 2013–2014 season with the Cavaliers and then joined the Heat in 2014 before heading to Los Angeles.