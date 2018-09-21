The Minnesota Timberwolves intend to keep forward Jimmy Butler after he requested a trade, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Rival executives calling Minnesota's front office to inquire about trading for Butler are getting turned down, according to Wojnarowski.

Butler requested a trade on Tuesday during a meeting with Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor plans to be involved in any trade decisions with Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden. Thibodeau does not want to trade Butler, especially if it lessens the franchise's ability to reach the playoffs for a second consecutive year, Wojnarowski added.

Butler, 29, provided the Timberwolves with a list of three teams with whom he would listen to possible contract extension offers. Wojnarowski said the Brooklyn Nets, Clippers and New York Knicks are the three teams on Butler's list. All three are capable of signing him with their respective max cap space, but Butler is "most determined to find a way" to the Los Angeles Clippers, Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

The Timberwolves star reportedly wants to partner with a second elite player, which fits with the Clippers who have two max contract slots available in summer free agency.

The max contract the Timberwolves could offer Butler could be worth five years and $189 million. If he opted to sign elsewhere, he could receive four years and $140.6 million. In July, Butler reportedly turned down a four-year extension worth $100 million.

Butler is among the possible stars for next year's free agent class, which could include Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving.

Last season, Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Timberwolves training camp is set to begin on Tuesday.