Report: Timberwolves Intend to Keep Jimmy Butler, Shutting Down Trade Inquiries

Butler requested a trade from the Timberwolves earlier this week.

By Jenna West
September 21, 2018

The Minnesota Timberwolves intend to keep forward Jimmy Butler after he requested a trade, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Rival executives calling Minnesota's front office to inquire about trading for Butler are getting turned down, according to Wojnarowski.

Butler requested a trade on Tuesday during a meeting with Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor plans to be involved in any trade decisions with Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden. Thibodeau does not want to trade Butler, especially if it lessens the franchise's ability to reach the playoffs for a second consecutive year, Wojnarowski added.

Butler, 29, provided the Timberwolves with a list of three teams with whom he would listen to possible contract extension offers. Wojnarowski said the Brooklyn Nets, Clippers and New York Knicks are the three teams on Butler's list. All three are capable of signing him with their respective max cap space, but Butler is "most determined to find a way" to the Los Angeles Clippers, Wojnarowski reported Wednesday. 

The Timberwolves star reportedly wants to partner with a second elite player, which fits with the Clippers who have two max contract slots available in summer free agency.

The max contract the Timberwolves could offer Butler could be worth five years and $189 million. If he opted to sign elsewhere, he could receive four years and $140.6 million. In July, Butler reportedly turned down a four-year extension worth $100 million.

Butler is among the possible stars for next year's free agent class, which could include Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving.

Last season, Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Timberwolves training camp is set to begin on Tuesday.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)