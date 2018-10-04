After already inking deals with rookies Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Michael Porter Jr. and Zhaire Smith and Celtics guard Terry Rozier, Puma has agreed to a multi-year deal with four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, Nick DePaula of ESPN.com reports.

Nike will have 10 days to exercise its "match clause" to keep Cousins on its roster.

Last week, Celtics forward Gordon Hayward reportedly agreed to a deal with the Chinese sportswear brand Anta, putting Nike in the same position to either match the deal or let an All-Star walk.

Cousins would be a big add for a brand that is relaunching its basketball line with the expectation that the former Kentucky product will be the headliner. Puma made a splash in June when it brought in four rookies who were all lottery picks in the draft later in the month.

These players are the first to have deals with Puma since Vince Carter ended the 10-year deal he signed with the sneaker company prior to his rookie season. Carter left his Puma deal just halfway through his second season in 1999-2000. That season was also the first Carter was named an All-Star.

With the addition of Cousins, Puma now has a two-time All-NBA performer to put alongside its group of young and up-and-coming players as it tries to re-establish itself in the basketball sneaker world.

Cousins, who agreed to a one-year deal with the Warriors this offseason, will have to wait awhile to show off his new footwear on the court as he is still working his way back from an Achilles injury he suffered in January.