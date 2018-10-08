Spurs starting point guard Dejounte Murray suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's preseason loss to the Rockets, the team announced Monday.

In the second quarter, Murray dropped to the ground after planting to jump toward the basket while driving on a fast break. He was able to walk off the court on his own power, but an MRI confirmed ligament damage in his right knee.

The team says there is no timeline yet for Murray's return, but he will likely miss the entire 2018-19 season.

Last season, Murray took over as the starting point guard, replacing Tony Parker, who left San Antonio for the Hornets in free agency this offseason. Murray averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 81 games. He started in 48 of those contests.

Along with Murray, guard Lonnie Walker IV, the Spurs' first-round pick in 2018, will also be on the shelf to start the season. Walker is having surgery Monday on a right medial meniscus tear that is expected to keep him out for six to eight weeks.

Coach Gregg Popovich told reporters no starter has been determined yet, but he did discuss the role second-year guard Derrick White could play going forward.

And here is @TheAthleticNBA Popovich reaction on Murray’s torn ACL injury... as of now no starter named although it feels@like Derrick White could be the guy... #Spurs #NBA pic.twitter.com/YR2uk8m0e4 — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) October 8, 2018

San Antonio starts its season on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at home against the Timberwolves.