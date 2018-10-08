Spurs' Dejounte Murray Tore ACL, No Timeline for Return

Dejounte Murray played two seasons for the Spurs and started 48 games last season.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 08, 2018

Spurs starting point guard Dejounte Murray suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's preseason loss to the Rockets, the team announced Monday.

In the second quarter, Murray dropped to the ground after planting to jump toward the basket while driving on a fast break. He was able to walk off the court on his own power, but an MRI confirmed ligament damage in his right knee.

The team says there is no timeline yet for Murray's return, but he will likely miss the entire 2018-19 season.

Last season, Murray took over as the starting point guard, replacing Tony Parker, who left San Antonio for the Hornets in free agency this offseason. Murray averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 81 games. He started in 48 of those contests.

Along with Murray, guard Lonnie Walker IV, the Spurs' first-round pick in 2018, will also be on the shelf to start the season. Walker is having surgery Monday on a right medial meniscus tear that is expected to keep him out for six to eight weeks.

Coach Gregg Popovich told reporters no starter has been determined yet, but he did discuss the role second-year guard Derrick White could play going forward.

San Antonio starts its season on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at home against the Timberwolves.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)