Wizards Add WNBA All-Star Kristi Toliver to Assistant Coaching Staff

Kristi Toliver finished her 10th WNBA season this year with the Washington Mystics.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 16, 2018

WNBA champion and two-time All-Star Kristi Toliver will be an assistant coach on the Wizards staff this season, the team announced Tuesday.

Toliver, who just finished her 10th WNBA season and second with the Washington Mystics, is joining Scott Brooks's staff as an assistant coach/player development. She will sit on the back of the bench with David Adkins, Mike Terpstra and Maz Trakh.

"We’re excited to begin the season with a revamped, versatile staff of coaches and trainers," Brooks said in a statement.  "We have a good mix of returning veteran NBA coaches, valuable new additions and promotions from within the organization that will help our players improve."

Toliver, who earned her second All-Star appearance this season, was also on Washington's staff during the Summer League and training camp in 2018.

The No. 3 pick in 2009 out of Maryland, Toliver started her career with the Chicago Sky before spending seven seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks. She joined the Mystics in 2017, and last season she averaged 13.9 points and 4.4 assists to help Washington reach the WNBA Finals. 

