The NBA is investigating video taken courtside during the Lakers fight with the Rockets on Saturday in which Rajon Rondo appears to spit at Chris Paul per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi.

The video in question was taken by Houston's video staff. It was submitted to the league office and is expected to be used by the NBA in its levying of potential suspensions for Rondo, Paul and Lakers forward Brandon Ingram.

Watch Rondo's potential spit and a longer version of the fight below:

This is one of the pieces of video the Rockets are sending the league office as the NBA investigates last night's fight at Staples Center and determines discipline. pic.twitter.com/YKw7JF13cP — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 21, 2018

Here's the longer cut of the video the Rockets sent the league office - the close-ups on Rondo's mouth at the end address the spit issue. But the first minute of video is interesting in itself, especially if you, um, read lips. pic.twitter.com/sbkSKRhTzi — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 21, 2018

NBA vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe was at the Staples Center on Saturday. He is leading the league's investigation, with a decision expected to be handed down before the Rockets face the Clippers on Sunday night.

The Rockets kept their lead over the Lakers after the fight, winning 124-115. Los Angeles is now 0–2 on the year, while the Rockets are 1–1.