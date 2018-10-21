Report: NBA Investigating Alleged Spitting Incident Between Rajon Rondo, Chris Paul

Rachel Nichols/Twitter

Both Paul and Rondo were ejected from Saturday's game. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 21, 2018

The NBA is investigating video taken courtside during the Lakers fight with the Rockets on Saturday in which Rajon Rondo appears to spit at Chris Paul per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi

The video in question was taken by Houston's video staff. It was submitted to the league office and is expected to be used by the NBA in its levying of potential suspensions for Rondo, Paul and Lakers forward Brandon Ingram. 

Watch Rondo's potential spit and a longer version of the fight below:

 

NBA vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe was at the Staples Center on Saturday. He is leading the league's investigation, with a decision expected to be handed down before the Rockets face the Clippers on Sunday night. 

The Rockets kept their lead over the Lakers after the fight, winning 124-115. Los Angeles is now 0–2 on the year, while the Rockets are 1–1.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)