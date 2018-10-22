It appears Saturday's fight between Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul spilled into the stands at Staples Center, according to multiple reports.

After the Rockets defeated the Lakers 124-115, Paul reportedly told teammates in the locker room that someone close to Rondo made "inappropriate" comments to Paul's wife, Jada.

Lauren Jones of the LA Sentinel reports Rondo's girlfriend was sitting behind Jada Paul and LeBron James's wife Savannah, and Rondo's girlfriend shoved Jada Paul before security came and immediately broke the two up.

The NBA announced Sunday Paul will be suspended two games for his role in the altercation and Rondo will miss three. Rondo's Laker teammate Brandon Ingram was given a four-game suspension.

The 0-2 Lakers face the Spurs Monday and the 1-2 Rockets take on the Jazz on Wednesday.