Blake Griffin Hits Game-Winning Free Throw, Nets NBA's First 50-Point Game of the Season

Pistons forward Blake Griffin became the first player to score 50 points or more in a single game this season during an overtime win over the Sixers.

By Kaelen Jones
October 23, 2018

Pistons forward Blake Griffin fought through contact to complete a tough layup and hit the game-winning free throw—to complete his career-high 50-point night—in Detroit's 133-132 overtime win over the 76ers on Tuesday night.

With 1.8 seconds left in overtime, Griffin faked a pass at the top of the arc before splitting two defenders to drive toward the basket. As he rose up, he was fouled by Philadelphia's Robert Covington, but still made a layup. He went on to hit the free throw to put Detroit ahead for good.

Griffin finished with 50 points (20 of 35 field goals), 14 rebounds and six assists. He also went 5-for-10 from three-point range. His performance marked the first 50-point game of the 2018-19 season.

Griffin became the sixth Pistons player to score 50-plus points in a single game and the first since Richard "Rip" Hamilton scored 51 points against the Knicks on Dec. 27, 2006. Griffin's previous career high entering the game was 47 points, which he tallied against the Pacers on Jan. 17, 2011.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)