Pistons forward Blake Griffin fought through contact to complete a tough layup and hit the game-winning free throw—to complete his career-high 50-point night—in Detroit's 133-132 overtime win over the 76ers on Tuesday night.

With 1.8 seconds left in overtime, Griffin faked a pass at the top of the arc before splitting two defenders to drive toward the basket. As he rose up, he was fouled by Philadelphia's Robert Covington, but still made a layup. He went on to hit the free throw to put Detroit ahead for good.

Pistons' Blake Griffin w/ new-career high 50 points in OT win vs. Sixers.

- Previous: 47 for LAC vs. IND on 1/17/11.

- Most points by a Piston since Richard Hamilton had 51 vs. NYK on 12/27/06.

- 6th player in DET history to score 50.

- NBA's first 50-point game of 2018-19.

Griffin finished with 50 points (20 of 35 field goals), 14 rebounds and six assists. He also went 5-for-10 from three-point range. His performance marked the first 50-point game of the 2018-19 season.

Griffin became the sixth Pistons player to score 50-plus points in a single game and the first since Richard "Rip" Hamilton scored 51 points against the Knicks on Dec. 27, 2006. Griffin's previous career high entering the game was 47 points, which he tallied against the Pacers on Jan. 17, 2011.