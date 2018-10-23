Dominican Man Gets Full Michael Jordan Jersey Tattoo Covering His Entire Back

How much do you like your favorite jersey?

By Charlotte Carroll
October 23, 2018

A man in the Dominican Repulbic took his fandom for the greatest basketball player of all-time to another level.

NBA writer Adam Spector shared a video of a man who inked a Michael Jordan jersey onto his back—his entire back. With the iconic nameplate, it features Jordan's signature inside the number "23." It is unclear from the video whether the tattoo extends to the front of his body. 

View this post on Instagram

Un abuso para un abusador mi loco... @kon3viga.. @kon3viga.. @kon3viga.. . .. Ta #trendingtopic #trending Tatuajes echo en colaboración de estos grandes artista @chematattoo @achetattoo87 @fronttattoo en uno de los más prestigioso centro de tatuaje a nivel nacional @familytattoosd ... gracias a las páginas que se tomaron un momento para hacer de este tattoo una realidad.. @santiagomatiasgarcia @alofokemusicnet @laesquinadigital @elvacilondelanba @losmocanos54 @losmocanos @nba @espacionba @jerlin_retro23 @swagger_pantera @crazyytattoos @thedoctornba @walklikeus @eluniversodelanba @jordansdaily @jumpman23 @trujillovenaber @tornicleto @elfogontv @la_kinkardachan_5 @inkterminal @dtlrlifestyle @cdn37 Trabajo realizado en . @familytattoosd . @exacta_tattoo_business . @radiantcolorsink . @inkjecta espero sea de su agrado. _ _ _ Para citas 809-891-3809 abiertos de lunes a sábado de 10.30am a 9pm recuerden que la cotizaciones se hacen personal. #radiantcolorsink #radiantcolorscrew #radiantcolorslab #RD #santodomingo #santodomingoeste #tattoord #caribe #tattoocaribe #Dominicana #exactaneedles #exacta_tattoo_business

A post shared by FRONT FAMILY TATTOO (@fronttattoo) on

The man also appears to have the Nike Jumpman silhouette tattooed by his ear.

This isn't the first Jordan back tattoo tribute, nor will it likely be the last. In 2013, a photo of a fan's Jordan mural tattoo featuring the Nike Jumpman silhouette, the Air Jordan logo and more made the rounds. 

Some soccer fans are equally as passionate, tattooing jerseys on their bodies, such as this one honoring Rio de Janeiro-based club Flamengo.

