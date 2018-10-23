A man in the Dominican Repulbic took his fandom for the greatest basketball player of all-time to another level.

NBA writer Adam Spector shared a video of a man who inked a Michael Jordan jersey onto his back—his entire back. With the iconic nameplate, it features Jordan's signature inside the number "23." It is unclear from the video whether the tattoo extends to the front of his body.

The man also appears to have the Nike Jumpman silhouette tattooed by his ear.

This isn't the first Jordan back tattoo tribute, nor will it likely be the last. In 2013, a photo of a fan's Jordan mural tattoo featuring the Nike Jumpman silhouette, the Air Jordan logo and more made the rounds.

Some soccer fans are equally as passionate, tattooing jerseys on their bodies, such as this one honoring Rio de Janeiro-based club Flamengo.