Sixers star center Joel Embiid was issued a warning Wednesday for flopping late in the fourth quarter during Philadelphia's overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night, the NBA announced.

The play that ended in Embiid's flop resulted in a technical foul for Pistons center Andre Drummond, his second of the night, and his ejection from the game with 42.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The technical was rescinded by the league Wednesday as well.

The foul had originally been called after Embiid appeared to get slightly tangled up with Drummond after scoring a go-ahead bucket in the paint. Drummond's hand brushed Embiid's face after the basket, and Embiid exaggerated falling to the ground. The NBA ruling stated that Embiid flopped on the play.

While the first warning does not carry a monetary fine, Embiid will be fined $5,000 if he violates the NBA's anti-flopping rules again.

Detroit won the game 133-132 after a 50-point performance from power forward Blake Griffin.

Even after his team lost, Embiid said of Drummond, "I think I own a lot of real estate in his head."

He continued: "We lost, so I'm not supposed to talk trash, but he knows damn well that he can't guard me. But that was a team effort. You know, Blake [Griffin] had a good game, and they were able to pull it off, so we got another one tomorrow, and we got to do a better job."

Drummond later responded to Embiid's comments on Twitter.

"Lol does he? If that's so he wouldn't be so excited to have me off the floor? Think about it that's a silly statement ! I'll take the W though enjoy flight home #Emmyaward winning actor," Drummond wrote.

The Sixers take on the Bucks on Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.