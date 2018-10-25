LeBron James has received the Offseason NBA Cares Community Assist Award in recognition of the opening of the James Family Foundation's I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, the NBA announced Thursday.

"Kaiser Permanente and the NBA are honoring James for his commitment to creating long-term, generational change throughout Northeast Ohio by providing both youth and their parents with year-round educational and wellness resources," the NBA said in a statement.

Kaiser Permanente and the NBA will donate $10,000 on James's behalf to his foundation, which continues to raise money for the school as they plan for expansion.

The new Los Angeles Lakers forward and three-time NBA champion opened the I Promise school on July 30 as part of the LeBron James Family Foundation's I Promise program, which began in 2011. The program's goal is to improve graduation rates among Akron youth. The public elementary school was created as part of the Akron public school system. I Promise welcomed it's first class of more than 240 third- and fourth-grade students during the NBA's offseason this summer.

LeBron designed the school to serve at-risk children in his hometown, designing specific offerings to help children navigate many of the challenges James and his family faced during his youth.

"Opening the I PROMISE School is one of the best things I’ve ever been a part of because I know how important those resources are to these kids and families in Akron,” James said. “To be able to create a place where they’re excited about going to school and where they feel safe and supported – that changes everything for them. And for my Foundation, this is just the beginning for the I PROMISE School. We’re still building and will continue to do everything we can to help these families with the challenges they face every day.”

The school provides meals, busing, supplies, free bikes, uniforms and an innovative curriculum to students. It also provides onsite assistance to parents and families in its Family Resource Center, including job placement services, GED classes, legal support, counseling, a food pantry and more.

James and his young Lakers team take on the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, Oct. 25. Tip off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.