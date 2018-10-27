Warriors Mock Fergie By Dancing to Remix of Her Now-Infamous National Anthem Performance

Draymond Green/Instagram

If there's one thing Draymond Green might be better at than basketball, it's trolling people.

By Emily Caron
October 27, 2018

Earlier this week, Fergie's ex-husband Josh Duhamel called Golden State's star forward Draymond Green a "prick" for laughing during Fergie's unique national anthem performance before tip-off of the 2018 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Duhamel continued, saying, "he knew the camera was on him. And he snickered about it. I just thought if he would've been a real man, he would've at least called her and said, 'Listen, I'm sorry that I caused all this.'"

Green, notorious trash talker and even more infamous troll, responded in kind on Friday night after the Warriors 128-120 win over the New York Knicks.

The three-time NBA champion gathered a few of his teammates in the locker room and played a "remix" to Fergie's national anthem. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Boogie Cousins and Jordan Bell all danced and laughed alongside Green.

Curry and Green both posted the video to Instagram with the hashtag "#fergieremixchallenge." Green threw in the hashtag #BeARealMan for good measure.

After seeing the video, Duhamel made a "note to self" about thinking twice before he decides to call out the Warriors next time. 

Green responded, saying he never meant any disrespect to Fergie.

"Hahaha it was never any disrespect to her," he tweeted. "But the challenge about to be lit G!"

Fergie seemed to agree with Green's assessment.

"I knew I wanted it to be special!" she wrote on Instagram.

Green and the Warriors continue their road trip with a stop in Brooklyn on Sunday, Oct. 28. Tip off against the Nets is set for 5 p.m. ET.

