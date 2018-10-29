Report: Cavaliers Preparing to Be Without All-Star Kevin Love for More Than a Month

Kevin Love missed the Cavaliers' last two games with a toe injury.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 29, 2018

A toe injury on Kevin Love's left foot has the Cleveland Cavaliers preparing to be without the five-time All-Star for more than a month, Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com report.

Love has missed Cleveland's last two games because of the injury. He and the team will meet with doctors early this week to decide on potential short-term solutions, but the pain and the Cavaliers' poor start to the season make it less likely Love would try to play through the injury, according to ESPN.com.

Cleveland is off to an 0-6 start and fired coach Tyronn Lue on Sunday. The interim coach will be Larry Drew, who coached the team during Lue's medical absence during last season.

Tyronn Lue Is Better Off Without the Cavaliers

Love, who signed a four-year, $120 million deal this summer, has been dealing with the toe injury since the preseason and rest would be a likely solution going forward.

Through four games this season Love is averaging 19 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is only shooting 32.3% from the field and 29.2% from three.

