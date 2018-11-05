The Heat are bringing back Vice Nights to Miami.

On Monday, the team unveiled its 2018-2019 City Edition uniform as a continuation of last year's white-jersey Vice campaign. The black jerseys, which will be worn for 15 games this season, are titled "Vice Nights" and feature the team's 1980s-inspired laser fuchsia and blue "Heat" silhouette. The uniform also includes the original Miami Arena script across the chest and the team's logo in the Vice Nights color combination.

It’s all about the details!



Be amongst the 1st to get your #ViceNights gear right here at @AAarena Thursday night at midnight. https://t.co/8ktA13fdj8 pic.twitter.com/sJzH1MIGtp — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 5, 2018

The theme is based off of the popular television crime series Miami Vice, which ran from 1984 to 1989 and instantly became a city icon.

The Vice line will launch at midnight on Thursday night during a "Midnight Madness" event at American Airlines Arena. In addition to the new uniform, the team will also unveil a matching court––yes, a matching court––as part of the theme when the Heat take on the Pacers in Miami on Friday.

Other NBA teams will continue to release their City Edition jerseys, but who are we kidding? This one will be tough to beat.