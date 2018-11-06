Lakers Sign Tyson Chandler to Fill Big Need at Center

Chandler became a free agent after receiving a buyout from the Suns.

By Jenna West
November 06, 2018

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed veteran center Tyson Chandler, the team announced Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not released by the Lakers.

Chandler became a free agent after receiving a buyout from the Phoenix Suns and was free to sign with any team after clearing waivers. The Lakers were expected to sign Chandler, who will add some much-needed depth to the team's group of centers.

Chandler moves to the Lakers after playing in Phoenix for the past four seasons. Los Angeles is the center's seventh franchise in 18 career seasons. Chandler was named an All-Star with the New York Knicks in 2012-13 and won an NBA championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2010-11.

During a bench role with the Suns this year, Chandler averaged 3.7 points per game in 12.7 minutes.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)