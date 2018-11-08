Prior to Thursday's game against the Bucks, Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke with reporters and discussed the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif. that happened Wednesday night and left 12 people dead.

"We'll have a moment of silence (Thursday)," Kerr said according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "We had a moment of silence last week. We'll probably have a moment of silence next week. That's the reality until we do something about it."

Kerr has spoke against gun violence and its prevalence in the United States previously, including last month after the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Just before Election Day, Kerr put out an essay with Sports Illustrated's Chris Ballard and spoke about gun violence being an issue in the upcoming election. He mentioned how his father was lost to gun violence and how enacting a change with this particular issue comes down to changing the laws and demanding more from elected officials.

I lost my father to gun violence, and I’m disheartened and disgusted by the ceaseless cycle of mass shootings. Last March, I participated in a town hall at Newark Memorial High in California alongside Matt Deitsch. He’s the older brother of one of the Parkland survivors—a remarkable young man who suspended his college studies to travel the country, educating people about gun violence and registering new voters. He’s helped lead the ‘March For Our Lives’ movement, teaming with other young people who’ve literally been raised amid school shootings. Because of people like Matt, I now have hope that our gun laws can change. They’ll have to if an entire generation of young voters demands change at the federal level. This is the power of the vote. If enough people want change, it can happen.

